Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (61-64) and Cincinnati Reds (64-61) going head to head at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET on August 22.

The probable starters are Lucas Giolito (7-9) for the Angels and Graham Ashcraft (6-8) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The last 10 Reds games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Reds have come away with 40 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 23-25 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (595 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.75 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Schedule