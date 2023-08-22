Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (61-64) meet Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (64-61) in the series opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, August 22. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +120. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - LAA (7-9, 4.44 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (6-8, 4.89 ERA)

Reds vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 34 out of the 63 games, or 54%, in which they've been favored.

The Angels have an 18-14 record (winning 56.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 59.2% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Angels were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (47.1%) in those contests.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 23-25 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Reds vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Joey Votto 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+170) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+275) Will Benson 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+300) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

