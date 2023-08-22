TJ Friedl vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on August 22 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .275 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 63 of 101 games this season (62.4%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (30.7%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (10.9%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.7% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (38.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.273
|AVG
|.276
|.327
|OBP
|.351
|.497
|SLG
|.376
|21
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|40/13
|K/BB
|29/17
|10
|SB
|11
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Giolito (7-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
