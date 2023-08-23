The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.360 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .246 with 10 doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

In 25 of 53 games this year (47.2%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).

He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Maile has driven in a run in 10 games this season (18.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 53 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .234 AVG .263 .272 OBP .344 .325 SLG .579 3 XBH 12 2 HR 3 6 RBI 14 23/3 K/BB 14/5 1 SB 0

