Shohei Ohtani is starting for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Reds vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 145 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 386 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 15th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 599.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .326.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.402 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott (8-3) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 14 starts this season.

Abbott has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Brett Kennedy José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays L 10-3 Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/22/2023 Angels W 4-3 Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Shohei Ohtani 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Merrill Kelly 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi

