Player prop bet odds for Spencer Steer and others are listed when the Los Angeles Angels host the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Steer Stats

Steer has 120 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.350/.462 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen 21 bases.

He's slashing .276/.340/.439 on the season.

Friedl has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 3-for-5 3 0 0 3 1

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Ohtani Stats

The Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (10-5) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

He's looking to extend his 16-game quality start streak.

Ohtani has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 20 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 11th, 1.071 WHIP ranks sixth, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Aug. 9 6.0 3 1 0 5 3 vs. Mariners Aug. 3 4.0 3 0 0 4 1 at Tigers Jul. 27 9.0 1 0 0 8 3 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 6.1 6 5 5 9 1 vs. Astros Jul. 14 5.0 5 5 4 7 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Shohei Ohtani's player props with BetMGM.

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 106 hits with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.

He's slashing .244/.303/.435 so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Aug. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rays Aug. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 18 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Rangers Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Hunter Renfroe or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.