Spencer Steer vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Spencer Steer (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 120 hits and an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- In 62.8% of his games this season (76 of 121), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (28.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 18 games this season (14.9%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has driven home a run in 47 games this season (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 50 times this season (41.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.265
|AVG
|.271
|.355
|OBP
|.346
|.429
|SLG
|.493
|19
|XBH
|30
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|36
|46/27
|K/BB
|55/23
|8
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.67 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Ohtani (10-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, Aug. 10, the righty went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.24), sixth in WHIP (1.071), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
