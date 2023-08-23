Stuart Fairchild vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild and his .444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .229 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Fairchild has picked up a hit in 46.8% of his 77 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.4% of those games.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (6.5%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (26.0%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.198
|AVG
|.257
|.304
|OBP
|.342
|.344
|SLG
|.429
|7
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|17
|35/12
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.67 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Angels will send Ohtani (10-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday, Aug. 10 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.24), sixth in WHIP (1.071), and fourth in K/9 (11.4).
