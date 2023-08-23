TJ Friedl vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Angels.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .276 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 102 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.4% of them.
- In 10.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (29.4%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (9.8%).
- In 40 of 102 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.280
|.327
|OBP
|.353
|.497
|SLG
|.382
|21
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|40/13
|K/BB
|29/17
|10
|SB
|11
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.67 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 10, the righty tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 11th, 1.071 WHIP ranks sixth, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
