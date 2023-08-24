Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (9-24) take on the Seattle Storm (10-23) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday, August 24 at 7:00 PM ET.

In Indiana's last game, it defeated Phoenix 83-73. The Fever were led by Mitchell, who finished with 28 points and four assists, and NaLyssa Smith, with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Led by Jewell Loyd (26 PTS, 5 AST, 42.1 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) and Ezi Magbegor (13 PTS, 5 AST, 62.5 FG%), Seattle ended its last matchup losing 102-79 against Chicago.

Fever vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-135 to win)

Fever (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+110 to win)

Storm (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-2.5)

Fever (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Fever Season Stats

The Fever's defense ranks worst in the WNBA with 84.8 points allowed per contest, but their offense has played better, averaging 80.5 points per game (sixth-ranked in league).

Indiana is pulling down 34.3 rebounds per game this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), and it has given up only 32 rebounds per contest (best).

The Fever haven't produced many assists this year, ranking second-worst in the WNBA with 18 assists per contest.

Indiana ranks third-worst in the WNBA with 12.5 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 14.1 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Fever have struggled to sink three-pointers, ranking worst in the league with 6.4 threes made per game. They rank ninth with a 32.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.

Indiana has struggled to defend threes this season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (8.5) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.7%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever's offense has been much worse at home (79.9 PPG) compared to their play on the road (80.9 PPG). However, their defense has been better when playing at home (83.5 PPG allowed) compared to their play on the road (85.8 PPG allowed).

Indiana rebounds better at home than on the road (35.3 RPG at home, 33.4 on the road), and it lets its opponents pull down more boards in home games than in road games (32.3 at home, 31.8 on the road).

On average, the Fever collect more assists at home than they do on the road (18 at home, 17.9 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Indiana commit more turnovers at home (15.3 per game) than on the road (13.1). It's also forced more turnovers at home (12.9 per game) than on the road (12.2).

This year, the Fever are averaging 5.9 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.8 on the road (while making 30.7% from deep in home games compared to 34.5% on the road).

Indiana gives up 0.1999999999999993 more three-pointers when playing at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (8.4). It also allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (37.9% in home games compared to 37.4% on the road).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have won three of the seven games they were the moneyline favorite this season (42.9%).

The Fever are 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Indiana's record against the spread is 16-15-0.

Indiana has one win ATS (1-5) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fever a 57.4% chance to win.

