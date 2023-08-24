Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 148 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 391 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 615.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.406 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson (4-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Williamson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays L 10-3 Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/22/2023 Angels W 4-3 Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/23/2023 Angels W 9-4 Away Andrew Abbott - 8/23/2023 Angels W 7-3 Away Lyon Richardson Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Williamson Merrill Kelly 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brett Kennedy Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Abbott - 8/29/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb

