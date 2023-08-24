How to Watch the Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 148 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 391 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 615.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.406 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Williamson (4-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 18th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Williamson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 10-3
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 9-4
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|-
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Reid Detmers
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Merrill Kelly
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brett Kennedy
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Zach Davies
|8/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Slade Cecconi
|8/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|-
|8/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Alex Cobb
