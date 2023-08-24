Spencer Steer and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly on August 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.464) and total hits (124) this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Steer enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.

In 78 of 123 games this season (63.4%) Steer has had a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (28.5%).

He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has driven home a run in 49 games this year (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 50 of 123 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 62 .265 AVG .280 .355 OBP .359 .429 SLG .496 19 XBH 30 8 HR 10 31 RBI 39 46/27 K/BB 58/26 8 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings