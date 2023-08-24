Will Benson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Will Benson and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly on August 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .281 with 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- In 51.4% of his games this season (38 of 74), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (9.5%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Benson has driven in a run in 13 games this year (17.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.5% of his games this season (30 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.198
|AVG
|.348
|.318
|OBP
|.434
|.407
|SLG
|.571
|9
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|40/16
|K/BB
|32/17
|7
|SB
|7
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Kelly (10-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.27), 23rd in WHIP (1.183), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3).
