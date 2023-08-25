Luke Maile vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Maile -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .241 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Maile has gotten a hit in 25 of 54 games this year (46.3%), including seven multi-hit games (13.0%).
- He has gone deep in five games this season (9.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Maile has had at least one RBI in 18.5% of his games this year (10 of 54), with more than one RBI eight times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 13 of 54 games so far this season.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.234
|AVG
|.250
|.272
|OBP
|.338
|.325
|SLG
|.550
|3
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|14
|23/3
|K/BB
|15/6
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 0-6 with a 6.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 6.13 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
