Luke Maile -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is batting .241 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
  • Maile has gotten a hit in 25 of 54 games this year (46.3%), including seven multi-hit games (13.0%).
  • He has gone deep in five games this season (9.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Maile has had at least one RBI in 18.5% of his games this year (10 of 54), with more than one RBI eight times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 13 of 54 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 26
.234 AVG .250
.272 OBP .338
.325 SLG .550
3 XBH 12
2 HR 3
6 RBI 14
23/3 K/BB 15/6
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 0-6 with a 6.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • The 24-year-old has a 6.13 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
