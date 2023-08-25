Friday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (71-56) and the Kansas City Royals (41-88) facing off at T-Mobile Park (on August 25) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Mariners.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Brady Singer (8-9, 5.04 ERA).

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

The Mariners have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 47 (56.6%) of those contests.

Seattle has a record of 14-8 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 602 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 31.9%, of the 113 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 12-40 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in baseball scoring four runs per game (517 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 19 @ Astros W 10-3 Logan Gilbert vs Framber Valdez August 20 @ Astros W 7-6 Emerson Hancock vs Hunter Brown August 21 @ White Sox W 14-2 Luis Castillo vs Touki Toussaint August 22 @ White Sox W 6-3 Bryan Woo vs Mike Clevinger August 23 @ White Sox L 5-4 George Kirby vs Michael Kopech August 25 Royals - Bryce Miller vs Brady Singer August 26 Royals - Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Lyles August 27 Royals - Luis Castillo vs TBA August 28 Athletics - Bryan Woo vs Luis Medina August 29 Athletics - George Kirby vs Ken Waldichuk August 30 Athletics - Bryce Miller vs Zach Neal

Royals Schedule