Spencer Steer and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Chase Field on Friday (beginning at 9:40 PM ET).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Steer Stats

Steer has 124 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 54 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .271/.356/.461 slash line so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Angels Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Angels Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 106 hits with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a .279/.344/.442 slash line so far this season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1 at Angels Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 24 doubles, six triples, 22 home runs, 46 walks and 63 RBI (123 total hits). He's also stolen 37 bases.

He's slashed .280/.357/.511 so far this year.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .529 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, 28 home runs, 52 walks and 84 RBI (125 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.345/.524 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

