Tyler Stephenson -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks while batting .245.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 68 of 111 games this season (61.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (20.7%).

He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34 games this season (30.6%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.1%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 36.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 56 .243 AVG .246 .332 OBP .322 .365 SLG .365 10 XBH 15 6 HR 4 19 RBI 24 51/23 K/BB 67/20 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings