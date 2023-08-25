Will Benson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .277 with 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- In 50.7% of his games this year (38 of 75), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 9.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this year (17.3%), Benson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (40.0%), including six multi-run games (8.0%).
Other Reds Players vs the Diamondbacks
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|40
|.198
|AVG
|.339
|.318
|OBP
|.424
|.407
|SLG
|.557
|9
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|40/16
|K/BB
|35/17
|7
|SB
|7
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 0-6 with a 6.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.13, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
