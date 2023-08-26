The Cincinnati Bengals have +1100 odds to win the Super Bowl as of August 26.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +155

+155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati covered 12 times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

Bengals games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game offensively last season (eighth in ), and it gave up 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bengals went 6-1 at home last year and 6-3 away from home.

When underdogs, Cincinnati picked up only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.

The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC overall.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

Burrow also ran for 257 yards and five TDs.

Click here to read about Burrow's 2023 fantasy outlook!

In 14 games, Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 441 yards.

Should you draft Mixon in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Is Chase worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Click here to learn more about Higgins' 2023 fantasy value!

Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +20000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +6000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

Odds are current as of August 26 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.