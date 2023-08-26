At the end of the first round of the TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -10.

Looking to wager on Collin Morikawa at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +550 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Collin Morikawa Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Morikawa has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting five bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 15 rounds played.

Over his last 15 rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Morikawa has one win and two top-five finishes.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Morikawa hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 16 -8 263 1 17 4 7 $5.8M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

The past four times Morikawa has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been 14th.

Morikawa has made the cut in each of his last four trips to this event.

The previous time Morikawa competed in this event, in 2023, he ended up the champion.

East Lake Golf Club will play at 7,346 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,005.

The average course Morikawa has played in the past year has been three yards longer than the 7,346 yards East Lake Golf Club will be at for this event.

Morikawa's Last Time Out

Morikawa was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 84th percentile of the field.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship ranked in the 22nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Morikawa was better than 49% of the golfers at the BMW Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Morikawa shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Morikawa did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Morikawa's six birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the field average of 8.8.

In that last competition, Morikawa posted a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Morikawa ended the BMW Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Morikawa finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Morikawa's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.