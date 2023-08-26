Held from August 24-26, Hae-Ran Ryu is set to compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada.

Looking to place a bet on Ryu at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +3500 to pick up the win this week.

Hae-Ran Ryu Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ryu has shot below par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Ryu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Ryu has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five appearances.

Ryu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five tournaments.

Ryu hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 22 -4 283 0 12 2 5 $980,644

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,685 yards this week, which is 325 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Ryu has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,565 yards, 120 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Ryu's Last Time Out

Ryu was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of par on the 12 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which landed her in the 56th percentile of the field.

Ryu was better than 86% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.66.

Ryu did not have a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Ryu did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.8).

Ryu's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were more than the tournament average of 4.3.

In that most recent competition, Ryu's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 13 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Ryu finished the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.7.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Ryu recorded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Ryu Odds to Win: +3500

