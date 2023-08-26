Lilia Vu will play the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26 fresh off a victory at the AIG Women’s Open.

Looking to wager on Vu at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Lilia Vu Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Vu has finished under par six times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in two of her last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Vu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In her past five events, Vu has finished atop the leaderboard once.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Vu has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score once.

Vu hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 14 -10 272 3 17 5 7 $2.9M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Vu finished 17th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

The average course Vu has played i the last year (6,578 yards) is 107 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Vu's Last Time Out

Vu was good on the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, averaging 2.92 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the AIG Women’s Open, averaging 3.85 strokes on those 48 holes.

Vu was better than 73% of the competitors at the AIG Women’s Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.66.

Vu recorded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Vu had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.8).

Vu had more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 4.3 on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

In that most recent outing, Vu carded a bogey or worse on three of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Vu finished the AIG Women’s Open recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.7 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Vu had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Vu Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

