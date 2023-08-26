Ohio vs. San Diego State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, August 26
Our computer model predicts the Ohio Bobcats will defeat the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, August 26 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Snapdragon Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Looking to bet on San Diego State vs. Ohio? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
Ohio vs. San Diego State Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Ohio (+2.5)
|Over (48.5)
|Ohio 26 San Diego State 23
Bet on San Diego State vs. Ohio now with BetMGM!
Ohio Betting Info (2022)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Bobcats.
- The Bobcats went 9-4-1 ATS last year.
- Ohio's ATS record as an underdog of 2.5 points or greater was 4-3 last year.
- In Bobcats games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.
- Last season, Ohio's games resulted in an average scoring total of 57.1, which is 8.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
San Diego State Betting Info (2022)
- The Aztecs have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.
- The Aztecs compiled a 5-8-0 ATS record last year.
- San Diego State won twice ATS (2-5) as at least a 2.5-point favorites.
- A total of six of Aztecs games last season hit the over.
- The over/under for this game is 48.5 points, 4.5 more than the average point total for San Diego State games a year ago.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bobcats vs. Aztecs 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|San Diego State
|21.5
|20.5
|21.6
|17.6
|21
|23.8
|Ohio
|31.8
|28.3
|7
|17
|24.3
|28.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.