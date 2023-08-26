The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) visit the San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

San Diego State had the 16th-best defense last season in terms of total yards (322.7 yards allowed per game), but it ranked 20th-worst on offense (324.8 yards per game). Ohio ranked 41st in the FBS in scoring offense (31.8 points per game) and 81st in scoring defense (28.3 points allowed per game) last season.

Below in this story, we will provide you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Ohio vs. San Diego State Key Statistics (2022)

Ohio San Diego State 421.4 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.8 (104th) 426.9 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.7 (21st) 143.4 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.2 (74th) 278.1 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.5 (117th) 13 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (119th) 25 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

Ohio Stats Leaders (2022)

Kurtis Rourke threw for 3,256 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, tallying four touchdowns while racking up 249 yards.

Sieh Bangura tallied 1,078 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 221 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Last season Nolan McCormick rushed for 289 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Sam Wiglusz averaged 63.1 receiving yards and grabbed 11 receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jacoby Jones caught 45 passes last season on his way to 776 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

James Bostic averaged 43.4 receiving yards per game on 4.3 targets per game a season ago.

San Diego State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Jalen Mayden recorded 2,030 passing yards (156.2 per game), a 59.5% completion percentage, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also added 231 rushing yards on 69 carries with three rushing TDs (averaging 17.8 rushing yards per game).

Last year, Jordan Byrd ran for 390 yards on 102 attempts (30.0 yards per game) and scored three times.

Jaylon Armstead ran for 313 yards on 52 carries (24.1 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

Tyrell Shavers collected 38 receptions for 643 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 67 times, and averaged 49.5 yards per game.

Jesse Matthews amassed 508 yards on 45 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 70 times, and averaged 39.1 receiving yards per game.

Mekhi Shaw's stat line last year: 349 receiving yards, 29 catches, three touchdowns, on 45 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed San Diego State or Ohio gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.