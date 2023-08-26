The San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) square off against the Ohio Bobcats (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Aztecs favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 49 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Ohio matchup in this article.

Ohio vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: San Diego, California
  • Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Ohio vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Ohio Moneyline
BetMGM San Diego State (-2.5) 49 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings San Diego State (-2.5) 49 -142 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet San Diego State (-2.5) 49 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico San Diego State (-3) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Ohio vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Ohio won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing five times.
  • The Bobcats were an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
  • San Diego State covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Aztecs covered the spread twice last season (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +275 Bet $100 to win $275

