Reds vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (67-63) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-4 win for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (1-5) to the mound, while Fernando Cruz (0-1) will answer the bell for the Reds.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have been victorious in 43, or 47.8%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cincinnati has won 34 of 73 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Cincinnati is No. 9 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (625 total runs).
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.76) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 22
|@ Angels
|W 4-3
|Graham Ashcraft vs Lucas Giolito
|August 23
|@ Angels
|W 9-4
|Andrew Abbott vs -
|August 23
|@ Angels
|W 7-3
|Lyon Richardson vs Reid Detmers
|August 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Merrill Kelly
|August 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 10-8
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Fernando Cruz vs Zach Davies
|August 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Slade Cecconi
|August 28
|@ Giants
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs TBA
|August 29
|@ Giants
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Alex Cobb
|August 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Logan Webb
|September 1
|Cubs
|-
|Brett Kennedy vs Javier Assad
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.