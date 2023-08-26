The Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain hit the field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Reds have +120 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -145 +120 9 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 43, or 47.8%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has entered 52 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 26-26 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 65 of its 129 games with a total.

The Reds have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-34 36-29 23-28 43-35 46-45 20-18

