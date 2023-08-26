Spencer Steer vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 125 hits and an OBP of .355, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .459.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Steer has recorded a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), including 35 multi-hit games (28.0%).
- He has gone deep in 14.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 125), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has had an RBI in 49 games this season (39.2%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 51 of 125 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|64
|.265
|AVG
|.276
|.355
|OBP
|.356
|.429
|SLG
|.486
|19
|XBH
|30
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|39
|46/27
|K/BB
|60/27
|8
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 7.38 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, July 18, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
