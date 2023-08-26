The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Zach Davies TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 125 hits and an OBP of .355, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .459.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Steer has recorded a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), including 35 multi-hit games (28.0%).

He has gone deep in 14.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 125), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has had an RBI in 49 games this season (39.2%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 51 of 125 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 64 .265 AVG .276 .355 OBP .356 .429 SLG .486 19 XBH 30 8 HR 10 31 RBI 39 46/27 K/BB 60/27 8 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings