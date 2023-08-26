TJ Friedl vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on August 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .275 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 70th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 66 of 106 games this year (62.3%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (31.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this year (28.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|53
|.273
|AVG
|.277
|.327
|OBP
|.351
|.497
|SLG
|.381
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|40/13
|K/BB
|33/18
|10
|SB
|12
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.38 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday, July 18 against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 7.38 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.