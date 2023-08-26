Will Benson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Benson, with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, August 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .278.
- Benson has had a hit in 39 of 76 games this season (51.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (17.1%).
- In 10.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.4% of his games this season, Benson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|41
|.198
|AVG
|.339
|.318
|OBP
|.426
|.407
|SLG
|.576
|9
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|40/16
|K/BB
|35/18
|7
|SB
|7
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.38 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, July 18 against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
