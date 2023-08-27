Fever vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Atlanta Dream (16-18) will look to stop a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the Indiana Fever (10-24), airing at 4:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Fever vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-1.5)
|165.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Fever (-1.5)
|165.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Fever (-1.5)
|165.5
|-130
|+100
|Tipico
|Fever (-1.5)
|165.5
|-130
|+100
Fever vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Fever are 17-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Dream have put together a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Indiana has an ATS record of 3-7 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
- Atlanta is 9-9 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 16 out of the Fever's 33 games this season have hit the over.
- A total of 14 Dream games this year have gone over the point total.
