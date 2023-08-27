Sunday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62) squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds (68-63) at 4:10 PM ET (on August 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Slade Cecconi and the Reds will turn to Graham Ashcraft (7-8, 4.84 ERA).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (48.4%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 39-43 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 9 in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (633 total runs).

The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule