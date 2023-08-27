Spencer Steer vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 127 hits and an OBP of .357, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 80 of 126 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Steer has driven in a run in 50 games this year (39.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|65
|.265
|AVG
|.278
|.355
|OBP
|.359
|.429
|SLG
|.488
|19
|XBH
|31
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|40
|46/27
|K/BB
|60/28
|8
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Cecconi (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
