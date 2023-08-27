On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 127 hits and an OBP of .357, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 80 of 126 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Steer has driven in a run in 50 games this year (39.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 65 .265 AVG .278 .355 OBP .359 .429 SLG .488 19 XBH 31 8 HR 10 31 RBI 40 46/27 K/BB 60/28 8 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings