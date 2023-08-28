The San Francisco Giants versus Cincinnati Reds game on Monday at 9:45 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Wilmer Flores and Spencer Steer.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Reds have +115 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Reds vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -135 +115 8 -120 +100 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Reds matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 92 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (47.8%) in those games.

Cincinnati has entered 61 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 30-31 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 131 games with a total.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-34 37-30 23-29 44-35 47-46 20-18

