Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will play Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB play with 158 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (664 total).

The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.279).

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 138 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .382 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 580 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Brewers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined 1.216 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Steele is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Steele will try to build upon a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 24 outings this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (9-6) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 26 starts this season.

Burnes will look to pitch five or more innings for the 25th start in a row.

He has made 26 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Rob Zastryzny 8/25/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Away Jordan Wicks Colin Selby 8/27/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Brett Kennedy 9/1/2023 Reds - Away - - 9/2/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Graham Ashcraft 9/3/2023 Reds - Away Jameson Taillon Andrew Abbott

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Twins W 8-7 Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres W 7-3 Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Freddy Peralta Pedro Avila 8/27/2023 Padres W 10-6 Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs - Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies - Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies - Home Adrian Houser Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies - Home Wade Miley Taijuan Walker 9/4/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes -

