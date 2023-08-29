How to Watch the Reds vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
The San Francisco Giants will send a hot-hitting Wilmer Flores to the plate against the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Martini, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams play on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored 636 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).
- The Reds rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.74) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.412 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-3) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The left-hander allowed six hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Williamson has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Merrill Kelly
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-8
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-7
|Away
|Fernando Cruz
|Zach Davies
|8/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Slade Cecconi
|8/28/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Kyle Harrison
|8/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Alex Cobb
|8/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Logan Webb
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|Javier Assad
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Javier Assad
|9/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Jameson Taillon
