Player prop betting options for Wilmer Flores, Spencer Steer and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Oracle Park on Tuesday, starting at 9:45 PM ET.

Reds vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 30 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.354/.454 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has recorded 109 hits with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.338/.431 so far this season.

Friedl enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with two walks and an RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 27 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cobb Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (6-5) for his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 24 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.375 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8 K/9 ranks 39th.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Aug. 23 5.0 5 2 2 4 0 at Braves Aug. 18 5.2 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 12 4.1 9 6 6 3 2 at Athletics Aug. 6 5.1 7 5 5 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 1 6.0 4 3 3 4 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Flores Stats

Flores has collected 94 hits with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 49 runs.

He has a .296/.357/.538 slash line on the year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Braves Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Braves Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5

