Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .633 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 29 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .250 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

In 61.4% of his 114 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 114), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 35 games this season (30.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.9%).

He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .243 AVG .256 .332 OBP .328 .365 SLG .384 10 XBH 17 6 HR 4 19 RBI 25 51/23 K/BB 68/20 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings