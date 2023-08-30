On Wednesday, Luke Maile (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

In 45.6% of his games this season (26 of 57), Maile has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 57), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has driven in a run in 10 games this season (17.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year (22.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .234 AVG .242 .272 OBP .324 .325 SLG .515 3 XBH 12 2 HR 3 6 RBI 14 23/3 K/BB 16/6 1 SB 0

