Nick Senzel -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on August 30 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .222 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Senzel has picked up a hit in 40 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Senzel has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (36.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.4%).

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (40.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .201 AVG .246 .248 OBP .341 .328 SLG .432 9 XBH 10 4 HR 6 18 RBI 20 36/8 K/BB 24/17 4 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings