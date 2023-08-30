Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (69-63) will host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (68-66) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, August 30, with a start time of 3:45 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+140). A 7.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Reds vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (9-10, 3.67 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (2-6, 5.06 ERA)

Reds vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 34, or 52.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Giants have a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 62.3% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Giants were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Reds have won in 44, or 46.8%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have been victorious nine times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+210) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Steer 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Will Benson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +4000 - 3rd

