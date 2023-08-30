The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .272.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 69 of 110 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (39.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.1%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 57 .273 AVG .271 .327 OBP .342 .497 SLG .367 21 XBH 14 8 HR 3 30 RBI 18 40/13 K/BB 34/19 10 SB 12

Giants Pitching Rankings