Will Benson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .267 with 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- Benson has gotten a hit in 40 of 80 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (16.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (10.0%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Benson has had at least one RBI in 17.5% of his games this year (14 of 80), with more than one RBI seven times (8.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|45
|.198
|AVG
|.315
|.318
|OBP
|.399
|.407
|SLG
|.531
|9
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|40/16
|K/BB
|38/18
|7
|SB
|7
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Giants are sending Webb (9-10) to make his 28th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-10 with a 3.67 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.67), 10th in WHIP (1.101), and 32nd in K/9 (8.4).
