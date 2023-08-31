Big 12 Games Today: How to Watch Big 12 Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes 14 games that feature teams from the Big 12. To make sure you catch all of the early-season action, see the column below for details on how to watch.
Big 12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Kent State Golden Flashes at UCF Knights
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Missouri State Bears at Kansas Jayhawks
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Colorado Buffaloes at TCU Horned Frogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at Oklahoma Sooners
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northern Iowa Panthers at Iowa State Cyclones
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Rice Owls at Texas Longhorns
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Cincinnati Bearcats
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Kansas State Wildcats
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Central Arkansas Bears at Oklahoma State Cowboys
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas Tech Red Raiders at Wyoming Cowboys
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|NBC/Peacock (Live stream on Fubo)
|Sam Houston Bearkats at BYU Cougars
|10:15 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
