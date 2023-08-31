The Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) visit the Valparaiso Beacons (0-0) at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Youngstown State compiled 399 yards per game on offense last season (43rd in the FCS), and it ranked 49th defensively with 354.1 yards allowed per game. Valparaiso put up 340.9 yards per game on offense last year (87th in the FCS), and it surrendered 387.7 yards per game (69th) on the other side of the ball.

Youngstown State vs. Valparaiso Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Youngstown State vs. Valparaiso Key Statistics (2022)

Youngstown State Valparaiso 399 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.9 (65th) 354.1 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.7 (92nd) 202.6 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.3 (93rd) 196.4 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.7 (67th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Mitch Davidson had 1,613 passing yards (146.6 per game), a 59.2% completion percentage, 12 touchdowns, and one interception. He also added 148 rushing yards on 55 carries with four rushing TDs (averaging 13.5 rushing yards per game).

Jaleel McLaughlin took 227 carries for 1,588 yards (144.4 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns last year. When it comes to receiving, he caught 19 passes for 300 yards (27.3 per game) and two TDs.

Dra Rushton churned out 329 yards on 71 carries (29.9 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Bryce Oliver grabbed 59 passes (on 56 targets) for 821 yards (74.6 per game). He also found the end zone 10 times.

Max Tomczak produced last season, grabbing 26 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 39.1 receiving yards per game.

Valparaiso Stats Leaders (2022)

Mikey Appel connected on 58.7% of his passes and threw for 1,871 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Aaron Dawson racked up 10 rushing touchdowns on 100.3 yards per game last season.

Last season Mason Kaplan rushed for 131 yards. He also scored three total touchdowns.

Solomon Davis averaged 61.8 yards on 3.5 receptions per game and racked up four receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Braden Contreras hauled in three touchdowns and had 466 receiving yards (38.8 ypg) in 2022.

Matt Ross averaged 34.8 receiving yards per game on 3.4 targets per game a season ago.

