1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and Borussia Dortmund square off for the only matchup on the Bundesliga slate today.

You can find information on live coverage of today's Bundesliga action right here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FC Heidenheim 1846

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (0-0-2) journeys to play Borussia Dortmund (1-1-0) at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (-450)

Borussia Dortmund (-450) Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+850)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+850) Draw: (+600)

(+600) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!