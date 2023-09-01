According to our computer projections, the Miami Hurricanes will defeat the Miami (OH) RedHawks when the two teams match up at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, September 1, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Miami (OH) (+16.5) Under (45.5) Miami (FL) 25 Miami (OH) 20

Week 1 MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the RedHawks have a 15.4% chance to win.

The RedHawks put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Miami (OH) did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 16.5 points or more last year.

A total of three of RedHawks games last season went over the point total.

Last season, Miami (OH)'s games resulted in an average scoring total of 49.6, which is 4.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 88.9%.

The Hurricanes won just two games against the spread last season.

As a 16.5-point or greater favorite, Miami (FL) had one win ATS (1-2) last season.

A total of six of Hurricanes games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Miami (FL) games last season was 51.8, 6.3 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

RedHawks vs. Hurricanes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 23.6 26.8 27.9 32 17.6 19.4 Miami (OH) 20.2 22.6 21.4 21.6 19.8 20.7

