The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) visit the Miami Hurricanes (0-0) at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, September 1, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Miami (FL) ranked 85th in the FBS with 367.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 65th in total defense (375.9 yards allowed per contest). Miami (OH) was a bottom-25 scoring offense last season, ranking 21st-worst with 20.2 points per contest. Defensively, it ranked 35th in the FBS (22.6 points allowed per game).

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics (2022)

Miami (OH) Miami (FL) 305.6 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.4 (94th) 371.6 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.9 (46th) 140.1 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.8 (95th) 165.5 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.6 (60th) 11 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 25 (121st) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders (2022)

Aveon Smith completed 49.5% of his passes to throw for 1,299 and 11 touchdowns last season. Smith also contributed with his legs, tallying six touchdowns on 42.5 yards per game.

Keyon Mozee rushed for 471 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Mac Hippenhammer was targeted 8.2 times per game and piled up 769 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Miles Marshall caught 24 passes last season on his way to 390 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Jack Coldiron averaged 22 receiving yards per game on 2.7 targets per game a season ago.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders (2022)

Tyler Van Dyke had a passing stat line last year of 1,842 yards with a 63.4% completion rate (161-for-254), 10 touchdowns, five interceptions, and an average of 153.5 yards per game.

Last year Henry Parrish Jr. took 130 rushing attempts for 613 yards (51.1 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton put up 423 yards on 78 carries (35.3 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last season.

Will Mallory reeled in 42 catches for 538 yards (44.8 per game) while being targeted 65 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Colbie Young produced last season, grabbing 32 passes for 376 yards and five touchdowns. He collected 31.3 receiving yards per game.

Brashard Smith reeled in 33 passes for 308 yards, putting up 25.7 yards per game last season.

