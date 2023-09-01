The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) will look to upset the Miami Hurricanes (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 17 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Miami (OH) compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread last year.

The RedHawks covered the spread when playing as at least 17-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

Miami (FL) won just two games against the spread last season.

The Hurricanes covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +800 Bet $100 to win $800

