Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the registration process.

Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Ohio Today

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Cleveland State Vikings

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Cleveland State (-2.5)

Cleveland State (-2.5) Cleveland State Moneyline: -145

-145 Oakland Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 147.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)

Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Browns (-7.5)

Browns (-7.5) Browns Moneyline: -350

-350 Jets Moneyline: +260

+260 Total: 34.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.